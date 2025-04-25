Baloch Yakjehti Committee calls for mass protests across Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 25 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has announced that it will hold protest demonstrations across Balochistan today in response to the brutal torture of Mahrang Baloch, the Organiser of BYC, along with Beboow Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch, and the enforced disappearance of Beboow Baloch by officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Quetta Police at Huda Jail in Quetta.

In a post on X, BYC stated that these demonstrations are being organised to send a clear message to state institutions that the Baloch nation will not bow to oppression, tyranny, or authoritarianism.

The BYC emphasised that the Baloch people will continue to resist all forms of injustice and remain committed to the pursuit of truth, justice, and peace. The protests will take place in various cities across Balochistan, including Turbat, Panjgoor, Nokundi, Dalbandin, Yakmach, Charsar, Mashkhel, Ormageh, Chaghi, Ameenabad, Kharan, Karachi, Uthal, Gadani, Nushki, Kalat, and Mastung.

The BYC's call for demonstrations underscores the growing discontent with state actions and the determination to stand firm in the face of adversity.

Recent reports indicate that leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), held in Huda Jail, Quetta, have been subjected to severe torture by security forces. Among those allegedly abused are Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and Beebow Baloch. The abuse is said to have been carried out by personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), who reportedly entered the prison and assaulted the detainees in front of jail authorities. Family members of the detained activists claim that prison officials initially denied them visitation rights, further fueling concerns over the treatment of the detainees.

The situation in Balochistan is increasingly alarming, with reports of severe human rights violations, including torture and enforced disappearances, by security forces. Activists, especially those from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, are facing brutal treatment in prisons. This intensifies fears over the safety and well-being of detainees and highlights ongoing state oppression.

