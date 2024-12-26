Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemns enforced disappearances in Balochistan, calls for justice and independent probe

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 26 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Wednesday condemned the ongoing cases of enforced disappearances and targeted harassment of Baloch people in Pakistan, after the recent abductions of Zaman Baloch and Abul Hassan.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "The enforced disappearances of Zaman Baloch and Abul Hassan highlight an ongoing pattern of targeted harassment against their family, who have endured relentless trauma, including multiple abductions and the devastating suicide of a cousin, Chakar Majeed."

It also noted that on December 17, Zaman and Abul Hassan were detained by the District Chairman Hothman, and handed over to secret agencies.

Notably, while their cousin Altaf was released, Zaman and Abul Hassan remain missing. This marks Zaman's third disappearance and Abul Hassan's second, underscoring a grave violation of human rights, the BYC observed.

As per the BYC, the families of the abducted individuals have been protesting for the last three days, blocking the main CPEC road at Shapuk, Turbat, demanding their safe release.

The BYC in its post said, "We stand in solidarity with them and call for the immediate release of Zaman and Abul Hassan."

BYC also gave a call to establish an independent investigation into these enforced disappearances and called for an end to the systemic targeting of their family.

"We urge authorities to act urgently and for civil society to amplify this demand for justice", the post concluded.

The ongoing unrest in Balochistan is characterized by a disturbing pattern of abductions and killings, with a wide range of individuals including activists, politicians, journalists, and ordinary civilians falling victim to enforced disappearances by security forces.

The Pakistani military is frequently accused of using enforced disappearances as part of a broader strategy to target insurgents or separatist groups. However, human rights organizations and Baloch nationalist groups contend that these abductions are primarily intended to suppress dissent. Enforced disappearances are often followed by torture and extrajudicial killings, further exacerbating the human rights crisis in the region.

