Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemns Pakistan, China for exploiting local resources

Quetta [Balochistan], July 23 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has strongly condemned the exploitation of Balochistan's resources by Pakistan and China, issuing a scathing rebuke through a statement titled "Imperial Megaprojects and Our National Survival" on social media platform X.

The committee's statement began by highlighting decades of oppression faced by Balochistan, likening their plight to that of a typical imperial colony.

It lamented that despite being the rightful inheritors of their land for millennia, the Baloch people live as refugees in their own territory, subjected to severe restrictions and threats. The statement outlined a litany of abuses including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, forced displacements, and military operations, describing them as methods used to "massacre" the Baloch people.

Central to the committee's grievances is Gwadar, a key hub in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which it accused of lacking essential services such as clean water and reliable electricity. It pointed out that local fishermen are losing their livelihoods, while residents endure daily harassment and checkpoints in what has become a heavily militarized zone.

The BYC argued that Pakistan prioritises Balochistan's land and resources over the welfare of its people, asserting that megaprojects like CPEC serve to exploit rather than benefit the Baloch population. It alleged that these initiatives have exacerbated persecution against Baloch communities, transforming the entire region into what it described as a security-driven prison, severely deteriorating their quality of life.

"However, now, we, the Baloch people, will no longer remain silent against the Baloch genocide and our exploitation," the statement declared defiantly. It announced plans to launch a public movement against what it termed as the "Baloch genocide" and the exploitation of Baloch resources under the guise of megaprojects. The committee's objective is to confront both the Pakistani state and international stakeholders, including China, directly implicated in Baloch suffering.

"We want to make it clear to the state of Pakistan and all countries involved directly or indirectly in the Baloch genocide and the exploitation of Baloch resources that we will no longer tolerate genocide on our land under any circumstances," the statement concluded. It underscored the urgent need for an end to Baloch persecution and the recognition of Baloch national rights as non-negotiable demands.

