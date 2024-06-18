Baloch Yakjehti Committee decries alleged civilian killing by state death squad, terms it genocide

Quetta [Balochistan], June 18 : Decrying the brutal killing of an innocent civilian, Abdul Basit, and the injury inflicted upon his wife, Zakaria, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said on Tuesday that individuals disguised as robbers entered Basit's house, where they fatally shot him, and injured his wife.

The incident took place on the night of June 13, and the killing of Basit is alleged to have been carried out by a death squad in Panjgur.

Tragically, their four children were present during the harrowing attack.

This incident, as described by the Committee, is not an isolated occurrence but rather part of what it denounced as a systematic policy of Baloch genocide.

The Committee pointed to previous similar acts of violence across Balochistan, citing the case of Malik Naz in Turbat, among others, where state death squad operatives allegedly targeted innocent Baloch families with impunity.

The Baloch Solidarity Committee vehemently condemned what it characterised as a barbaric and heinous act against innocent civilians.

It called upon the Baloch nation to unite against what it perceives as an ongoing campaign of genocide, urging resistance through every possible means.

The Committee also drew attention to the enforced disappearances of Maqbool Nawab and Khalid Nawab in 2013, allegedly at the hands of state security forces. Despite efforts by their families to seek justice and information regarding their whereabouts, the committee claims no progress has been made, with Maqbool's tragic fate only confirmed after twenty days of uncertainty.

The statement by BYC portrays a community grappling with severe human rights abuses, including violence, enforced disappearances, and a pervasive climate of fear and injustice.

It underscores the urgent need for international attention and intervention to address the plight of the Baloch people and uphold their rights to safety, justice, and dignity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor