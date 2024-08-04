Baloch Yakjehti Committee organises vigil to honour killed protesters

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 4 : The members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organised a vigil on Sunday to honour the people who had lost their lives due to the brutalities of the Pakistani defence forces on the sidelines of the Baloch Raaji Muchi.

The BYC in a post on 'X', stated that the BYC will stand against the ongoing genocide of the Baloch Nation.

"BYC Shall recently held a solemn vigil to honour our fallen comrades, who were brutally killed by State forces on their way to the Baloch Raaji Muchi. These brave individuals were part of Baloch Raji Muchi, standing against the ongoing genocide of the Baloch Nation with the dream that one day, this horror would end, and our people would live in peace in their homeland," they stated.

The statement further added that the blood of these people will be the guiding light in the fight for justice for future generations.

"Tragically, these beautiful souls became victims of the very genocide they sought to resist. Today, we pay homage to these courageous Baloch sons, whose sacrifices in the peaceful struggle for our nation will never be forgotten. Their blood will be our guiding light in the fight for justice for future generations," the BYC stated.

In its statement, the BYC condemned the actions of the Pakistani defence forces and called themselves in debt to their late brethren.

"The Baloch Nation is deeply indebted to these heroes and will continue this struggle until the genocide ends and peace is restored in our homeland. Their legacy will forever inspire us to strive for a future of peace and freedom," the BYC statement added.

Reportedly, these people lost their lives during the open fire incidents orchestrated by the Pakistani defence forces in the Mastung, Nushki, Awaran, Turbat and Kech areas of Balochistan.

In a post on 'X' prominent Baloch Rights Activist Mahrang Baloch stressed that they have been sitting in a peaceful sit-in for the past eight days.

"All our demands are constitutional and legal, and we have been in continuous negotiations with the government regarding these demands. But why are the Frontier Corps (FC) and state secret agencies continuously using violence and power against peaceful protesters? Journalists, political activists, and human rights organisations should question who issued and why these orders for straight firing on peaceful protesters during negotiations," she said.

The statement further questioned, "Despite all the obstacles, when we reached Gwadar and were about to hold our peaceful rally, on whose orders was the rally site fired upon? In this barbarism, one of our friends was killed, seven were injured, and more than 200 people were arrested."

It added, "Similarly, when we sat in a sit-in against this barbarism and oppression in Gwadar, presented only two simple demands and invited the government for negotiations, on whose orders were MI personnel sent to kill us that evening? On whose orders did the (Frontier Corps) attack the peaceful sit-in the next morning instead of negotiating, subject people to violence, and burn several vehicles?"

