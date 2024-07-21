Baloch Yakjehti Committee publishes booklet on Baloch National Gathering

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 21 : Ahead of the upcoming Baloch National Gathering scheduled for July 28 in Gwadar, the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC) announced the publication of a booklet on Baloch Raaji Muchi.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee booklet on Baloch Raaji Muchi, "Baloch National Gathering," has been Published. You can access the booklet in PDF format through our official Telegram channel. Link: https://t.co/PdGiKVzodW#BalochNationalGathering#بلوچ_راجی_مُچی pic.twitter.com/qZuV0bwior — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 19, 2024

BYC Shared a post on X, and stated, "The Baloch Yakjehti Committee booklet on Baloch Raaji Muchi, "Baloch National Gathering," has been published. "

Recently, the committee conducted a corner meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan on July 19 to raise awareness regarding Baloch Raaji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering).

BYC shared some pictures of X, which show a gathering in the Naal and Khuzdar districts. The BYC members distributed pamphlets and wrote slogans on walls to spread the word about the gathering.

In a post on X, BYC said, "Baloch Yakjehti Committee Naal Zone is raising awareness for the Baloch National Gathering on July 28th in Gwadar. Pamphleting and wall chalking were carried out in Naal, Khuzdar. Also, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee team has conducted a corner meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan to raise awareness regarding Baloch Raaji Muchi."

Additionally, BYC Karachi Zone has conducted corner meetings in areas of Khator Malir and distributed pamphlets in Lyari, Baghdadi and Sharafi Goth for the Baloch National Gathering "Baloch Raaji Muchi" in July in Gwadar," BYC added.

At the same time, the BYC Gwadar zone conducted similar meetings throughout various neighbourhoods in Gwadar to raise awareness about the event's significance.

In Kech, the BYC Kech Zone actively distributed pamphlets and organised chalk campaigns across different areas to ensure widespread understanding and encourage active participation in the forthcoming event.

These initiatives were communicated by BYC via a post on social media platform X.

Following this, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch, speaking on behalf of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in a video statement, announced plans for a Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28, 2024.

She passionately addressed several critical issues, highlighting the committee's firm opposition to the ongoing Baloch genocide perpetrated by Pakistan.

Mahrang pointed out various forms of genocide affecting the Baloch community beyond direct violence, including fatalities from road accidents, illnesses exacerbated by neglect, and drug-related issues among Baloch youth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor