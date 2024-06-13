Baloch Yakjehti Committee raises alarm on escalating enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 13 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has sounded the alarm on the rising tide of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

The committee sharing a post on X, shed light on the grim reality faced by Balochistan's residents, citing reports of over ninety cases recorded in May 2024 alone.

It stated, "Reports suggest that more than ninety cases of enforced disappearances were recorded in May alone, and the numbers are increasing, raising concerns among human rights organizations."

The BYC highlighted specific cases, including the abduction of Miran Sawali from Pasani, who was presented before a local court after being unlawfully detained by security forces.

Additionally, the committee mentioned the forced abduction of Shaid and Saifullah from Tunsa Sharif, along with Dad Shah from Bulada.

The committee also brought attention to the anguish of Farooq Baloch's family, whose suffering led to demonstrations blocking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the preceding two days.

They further called on human rights groups to take proactive action, emphasizing the necessity of not standing idly by in such critical situations.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1800902501316657359?t=QYHMOrrd1YfvDKCkqBfcLw&s=08

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is an organization dedicated to addressing issues faced by the Baloch community in Balochistan.

Through social media platforms like X, the BYC utilizes advocacy and awareness-raising to shed light on human rights violations in the region.

Enforced disappearances, where individuals are taken into custody by security forces without legal process and often without acknowledgement of their detention, have been a longstanding concern in Balochistan.

