Baloch Yakjehti Committee sit-in continues for 8th day, vows to continue protest until complete justice is achieved

Gwadar [Pakistan], August 4 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has said that its sit-in in Gwadar has continued for the eighth day with the participation of thousands of people. The BYC said that the sit-in will continue until complete justice is achieved.

The BYC accused Pakistan of imposing a curfew in Gwadar and through Makuran by shutting down the internet and mobile networks. It said that all roads, highways, shops and markets have been closed, causing a severe shortage of food and medicine. It stressed that Pakistan's "brutality and oppression" will result in a severe humanitarian crisis in Balochistan.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "Gwadar: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) sit-in continues for the eighth day in Gwadar, with thousands of people participating. This peaceful sit-in will persist until complete justice is achieved. For the past ten days, the state of Pakistan has imposed a curfew in Gwadar and throughout Makuran by shutting down the internet and mobile networks."

"All roads, highways, shops, and markets have been forcibly closed, resulting in a severe shortage of food and medicine. Additionally, the water supply in Gwadar has been cut off. This brutality and oppression by the state of Pakistan will lead to a severe humanitarian crisis in Balochistan. We deeply regret that thousands of lives are at risk in Balochistan due to this situation, yet the world remains silent, witnessing this destruction. Your silence could lead to the loss of millions of lives. Raise your voice and help save millions of lives," it added.

In a previous press release shared on X, the BYC has accused Pakistani authorities of harassing them under the guise of negotiations and threatening mass killings if the sit-in is not ended and not address their "constitutional and legal" demands. It urged the United Nations to take notice of the dangerous situation in Balochistan.

The BYC said that they have been negotiating with Pakistan through the mediation of the All Parties of Gwadar for the past four days. Speaking about the negotiations with the government, the BYC said that they have consistently urged Pakistan to create a conducive environment by not using force and violence against peaceful protesters and reopening the roads.

In a statement posted on X, the BYC stated, "As you all know, we have been negotiating with the state of Pakistan through the mediation of the All Parties of Gwadar for the past four days. During these negotiations, we have consistently urged the state to create a conducive environment by stopping the use of force and violence against peaceful protesters throughout Balochistan and by reopening roads and the internet."

"The closure of roads and internet has caused a severe shortage of food and medicines across Makuran. For the past eight-nine days, people have been unable to contact anyone from their homes. However, instead of addressing our constitutional and legal demands, the state continues to harass us in the guise of negotiations and threatens mass killings if the sit-in is not ended," it added.

Stressing that Pakistan continues to intensify its use of force and violence, the BYC said that peaceful protesters have been arrested from Quetta and Karachi and subjected to violence. It even accused the state of firing on peaceful protesters in Nushki, which claimed the life of a young man and injured several others.

In a statement, the BYC stated, "We have repeatedly told the state during these four days of negotiations to stop the use of force and violence against peaceful protesters throughout Balochistan to allow these talks to progress. Instead, the state has intensified its use of force and violence. Even during these negotiations, peaceful protesters have been arrested from Quetta and Karachi and subjected to brutal violence. Yesterday, the state crossed all limits of barbarism by firing on peaceful protesters in Nushki, killing one young man and injuring several others. This proves that this state has no respect for law and constitution."

"On the one hand, the state has sent its administration and ministers to negotiate with us, promising no further use of force and violence. On the other hand, during the ongoing negotiations in Gwadar, force is being used against peaceful protesters in Nushki and Karachi, setting the worst examples of brutality," it added.

The BYC accused the state of planning to kill the Baloch with guns and hunger. It said that Pakistan is proving that peaceful protests in Balochistan will not be tolerated despite the constitution allowing peaceful protests.

In a statement, the BYC said, "The state of Pakistan is proving at every step that peaceful protests in Balochistan will not be tolerated. Even though the constitution of Pakistan allows peaceful protests, the state is using its full force against the Baloch nation in response to a peaceful sit-in in Gwadar. What kind of law is it that in response to a peaceful sit-in, the entire Balochistan has been completely sealed off for the past ten days? A curfew has been imposed across Makuran."

"The state has planned to kill the Baloch with both guns and hunger. We make it clear to the state that by crossing all limits of oppression, you are forcing millions of people across Balochistan to take to the streets. If millions take to the streets against this brutality and barbarism, your power and arrogance will drown in this public flood. We appeal to the United Nations to take full notice of the dangerous situation in Balochistan at this time. Millions of people's lives are at risk across Makuran, including Gwadar. The United Nations' attention can save millions of lives," it added.

Our demands are as follows: 1. The FIR of the firing incidents in Mastung, Talar, Gwadar, Nushki, and Turbat, where protesters were martyred and injured by Frontier Corps (FC), should be registered against the Corps Commander. 2. The Home Department should immediately notify… pic.twitter.com/ydZhuNZdDQ — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) August 3, 2024

Speaking about their demands from the government on X, the BYC said that the FIR of the firing incidents in Mastung, Talar, Gwadar, Nushki, and Turbat, where protesters were killed and injured by the Frontier Corps (FC), should be registered against the Corps Commander. It said that the Home Department should notify that there will be no use of force or violence by the state military.

The BYC called on the Chief Minister and his cabinet to come to Gwadar and acknowledge in a press conference that the government of Balochistan is responsible for the damages caused during this entire period. It called for the immediate release of all the participants of the Baloch National Gathering who had been arrested or forcibly disappeared from peaceful gatherings and their homes and all FIRs should be quashed.

In a statement on X, the BYC stated, "The Chief Minister and his cabinet should come to Gwadar and acknowledge in a press conference with us that the government of Balochistan is responsible for the damages caused during this entire period. They should admit that they attempted to crush this public peaceful program with violence and passed the order for the use of force. The government of Balochistan should condemn the loss of life and property."

It demanded the reopening of roads, the lifting of the undeclared curfew in Makuran, including Gwadar, the restoration of water in Gwadar, and the restoration of internet services across the region.

In a statement on X, the BYC said, "The Government of Pakistan should notify that no participant or helper of the Baloch National Gathering will be harassed, and no further FIR will be filed in this regard. Moreover, no unnecessary force will be used in any future peaceful program."

"The government of Balochistan should compensate the general public for the financial damages caused by the state military and intelligence agencies during the Baloch National Gathering, including breaking into their homes, burning vehicles, or confiscating personal belongings," it added.

