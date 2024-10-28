Baloch Yakjehti Committee sounds alarm over Pakistani government's misuse of anti-terrorism laws against activists

Quetta [Pakistan], October 28 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) recently raised concerns on social media platform X about the Pakistani state's alleged misuse of anti-terrorism laws to target political activists in Balochistan. The Committee argued that the government is conflating peaceful civil and political activism with terrorism, describing this as reminiscent of colonial and apartheid-era practices.

In a statement, the BYC said, "The State of Pakistan is openly using anti-terrorism laws against political workers in Balochistan without providing any concrete evidence. It has been blatantly conflating peaceful civil and political activism with terrorism, which is a colonial practice as well as apartheid. This way, the State is targeting activists and has added hundreds of Baloch and Pashtun leaders, political workers, teachers, students, etc., to the 'Proscribed Persons List.'"

The Committee also highlighted the severe consequences of these anti-terrorism laws, noting that, "Being on the list, a person is deprived of fundamental rights like freedom of movement, speech and expression, association, privacy, and the right to employment and profession, as guaranteed by the Constitution as well as international law (UDHR, ICCPR, ICESCR)."

The BYC further noted that recent additions to the list include prominent BYC leaders Dr Mahrang Baloch and Shah Jee-Sibghatullah Baloch. Dr Baloch, they emphasised, is a globally recognized activist known for his peaceful efforts to address serious human rights violations in Balochistan, such as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by law enforcement agencies.

The BYC added, "International organisations like UNHRC and Amnesty International have also raised serious concerns about using anti-terrorism laws against political workers and have demanded that the government remove their names from such lists, which infringe upon their fundamental rights. However, the State seems resolute in its efforts to curb fundamental rights and accelerate the ongoing genocide."

The Committee concluded with a statement on the endurance of peaceful resistance, saying, "History has shown that tactics employed by imperial powers are often short-lived and that peaceful activism and resistance ultimately prevail. The struggle of the Baloch nation is for its survival and will continue until survival is guaranteed."

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee is a political organisation that advocates for the rights and unity of the Baloch people. Established to address the socio-political challenges faced by the Baloch community, the Committee aims to promote awareness of their cultural identity, rights, and aspirations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor