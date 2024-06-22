Baloch Yakjehti Committee stages sit-in, calls for action in cases of forcibly disappeared individuals

Turbat [Balochistan], June 22 : The sit-in at Fida Chowk in Balochistan's Turbat has emerged as a central point of protest, highlighting the grievances of those seeking justice and accountability for individuals who have been forcibly disappeared in the region.

In a post on X Baloch Yakjehti Committee, an organization that addresses issues affecting the Baloch community stated, "Baloch people have been peacefully protesting for their fundamental rights for decades. They have utilized every possible means, including long marches, protest rallies, and sit-in camps. However, their peaceful struggle has resulted in disappointment and helplessness. Nako Mayar Baloch, along with other family members of the forcibly disappeared, has been protesting for one week. They have been in a sit-in camp at Fida Chowk for five days, and now are protesting in front of the DC office. "

As days pass at Fida Chowk, the protesters' resolve remains steadfast. They advocate not only for their own families but also for countless others searching for answers.

In the post, BYC further stated, "BYC supports the social media campaign announced by these families and urges the Baloch nation to participate in this campaign by tweeting and posting about the stories of the Baloch genocide. It is our duty to support and protect these elderly people in their struggle for their loved ones."

Pakistan's Balochistan largest but least populated province, has been marred by a prolonged conflict involving allegations of enforced disappearances, where individuals are allegedly abducted by state authorities or unknown groups and held without legal recourse or public acknowledgment.

Human rights organizations and local activists accuse security forces and intelligence agencies of being involved in these extrajudicial killings, which occur outside the legal framework and without due process.

This issue has deeply affected the Baloch community for many years, with numerous families enduring the anguish of not knowing the fate or whereabouts of their loved ones. The Baloch people have utilized various forms of peaceful protest to highlight these grievances.

