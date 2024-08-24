Baloch youth abducted by Pakistani Forces, taken to unknown place

Quetta [Pakistan], August 24 : The Pakistani armed forces have reportedly detained a Baloch youth from the Kalat district of Balochistan and shifted him to an unknown place The Balochistan Post reported.

The youth, identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed the son of Zahoor Ahmed Langova, a resident doctor from Khaliqabad detained by Pakistan armed forces at Johan Cross in Kalat district's Manguchar Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

The TBP report further stated the family of Sarfaraz confirmed that he was detained on August 18 and since then, his whereabouts continue to remain unknown. The victim's family expressed deep concern for his well-being and urged the Pakistan authorities to release him unconditionally.

The kidnapping came amid the alleged enforced disappearances and atrocities on Baloch activists by Pakistani security forces for raising their voices against these human rights abuses.

Earlier this month Banda Khan, the son of Nazar Ali Bugti, was apprehended in the satellite town area of Quetta. He was reportedly arrested shortly after leaving a mosque behind Bugti's house, where he was performing prayers. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

In Balochistan, the enforced disappearances of innocent Baloch individuals are a major issue in the area. Several Baloch activists, leaders and Human rights groups have criticized that these disappearances are a collective punishment. They claim that such action not only affects the person but also causes significant distress to their families.

Human rights organizations, such as the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), have been campaigning for more than a decade to end these disappearances and ensure the safe return of those missing. According to the VBMP, thousands of people are missing from Balochistan, and the number continues to grow.

The regions in Balochistan that are mostly affected by disappearances include Quetta, Kech, Mashkay and Awaran.

In July, several individuals were reported missing and enforced abductions are part of a trend known as the "kill and dump" Policy. These tactics used by Pakistan security forces involve enforced disappearance, often including activists or nationalists and then executing them.

