Balochistan: 22 more forcibly disappeared, total rises to 56 this month amid ongoing crackdown

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 19 : Amid ongoing atrocities and enforced disappearances cases in Balochistan by Pakistani armed forces, 22 more individuals were forcibly disappeared recently, bringing the total number of enforced disappearances this month to 56.

In Noshki district, nine individuals were detained during raids conducted by Pakistani forces in the Taraiz and Badal Karez areas on October 7 and 8.

The detainees, identified as Master Fareed Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Mumtaz Baloch, Iqbal Baloch, Habib Baloch, Sharif Jan, Shah Saleem, Zahoor Jan, and Asfand Baloch, were reportedly taken to an undisclosed location, according to the Balochistan Post.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1847469233170763887

Meanwhile, on October 19, 12 more Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared in Dera Bugti during raids by Pakistani forces. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) confirmed these incidents, expressing concern over the increasing number of enforced disappearances in the area.

"Their families have no knowledge of their whereabouts and fear for their safety," the BYC said in a statement, naming the disappeared as Dr Wazir Bugti, SHO Tariq Bugti, Raees Bugti, Murtaza Bugti, Qasim Bugti, Barkat Bugti, Zahid Bugti, Parho Bugti, Fazal Hussain Bugti, Fazal Bugti, Juma Bugti, and Qurban Bugti.

The BYC called on the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate action, urging: "We must resist to put an end to this brutal practice."

According to the Balochistan Post, a young man named Abdul Malik, son of Muhammad Yousuf was reportedly forcibly disappeared on October 11 in Turbat, located in the Kech district, by personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Frontier Corps (FC).

The increase in enforced disappearances coincides with the United Nations Human Rights Committee for the Protection of Civil and Political Rights raising serious concerns about the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan during its review of Pakistan's human rights record at the committee's 142nd session in Geneva.

Baluch Sarmachar reported that the committee highlighted a surge in cases of enforced disappearances, specifically targeting the Baloch community, and questioned the Pakistani delegation on their efforts to address these cases.

Helene Tigroudja, a legal expert and committee member, pointed out that the number of enforced disappearances has increased markedly since Pakistan's last review in 2017.

Referring to data from the UN Working Group on enforced or involuntary disappearances, she noted that more than 7,000 cases had been reported in Pakistan from 2004 to 2024.

According to Baluch Sarmachar, "Political activists, journalists, students, and human rights defenders, particularly from Balochistan, continue to be disproportionately targeted."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor