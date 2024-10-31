Balochistan: BYC continues to protest against the ongoing oppression by Pakistan's force

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 31 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) protested in Nokundi town in Balochistan against the ongoing enforced disappearances by the Pakistan military forces on Wednesday.

The protest rally started at Shaheed Hameed Chowk and marched through the market. A large number of people, including women and children participated in the protest.

In a post on X, the BYC stated," The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Chagai Zone organized a protest rally in Nokundi against the oppression faced by the Baloch people, Baloch genocide, and enforced disappearances. The rally began at Shaheed Hameed Chowk and proceeded through the market, with a large number of Nokundi residents participating."

As reported by The Balochistan Post, the protestors demonstrated photographs of victims who are missing due to disappearances by the armed forces. They also demanded the immediate release of victims who had disappeared by the armed forces.

Recently, a similar protest took place at Yakmach town in Balochistan, where a large number of residents participated to show unity and solidarity. During the protest, the internet services were shut down so the protest did not get live coverage and timely updates.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlighted," "Internet services were down during the protest. Despite several hurdles, disturbances and challenges created by state authorities, BYC will stand against oppression and will continue its mission to expose state atrocities."

The BYC has staged the protest under the theme," Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances" to raise their voices against the oppression meted out by the Pakistan forces. The committee is standing in solidarity against the ongoing oppression and human rights violations.

Till now protests have been staged in Karachi, Hub Chowki, Turbat, Dalbandin, Nushki, Kharan, Pamjgur and Khuzdar. These enforced disappearances of people and violent measures taken by Pakistan forces against the protestors have created a terror-like situation in Balochistan.

