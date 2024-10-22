Balochistan: BYC stages another protest amid enforced disappearances

Lasbela [Balochistan], October 22 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee staged another peaceful protest on the streets of Hub Chowki against the enforced disappearances of Baloch youths despite a police blockade on Monday.

The protest was part of an ongoing series under the theme, "Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances. "There were families of the disappeared youths, demanding justice for their kin and sharing sorrowful stories.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said," The resistance remains strong, and the voices of the Baloch, along with those of the affected families, cannot be suppressed by roadblocks or violence. This wave of protests against enforced disappearances, a continuation of the Baloch genocide, will persist throughout Balochistan. The movement stands firm despite attempts to intimidate and silence it."

This was the second protest by BYC following a similar protest staged in Karachi, where the police used violence and arrested the protesters.

The enforced disappearances in Balochistan are a fundamental human rights violation issue under which individuals, political activists or ordinary citizens may be kidnapped by governmental authorities or military forces.

The Baloch people demanded rights and control over local resources but Pakistani forces blocked the demanding voice through violence.

This has a huge impact on society creating fear in the minds of Baloch nationalists. These nationalists are suppressed by roadblocks and violence, leaving the state in grief and uncertainty.

Earlier on 18th October, Pakistan security forces forcibly disappeared three men from the Panjgur and Khuzdar districts of Baluchistan. Later Karachi Police arrested BYC's Central Deputy Organizer, Lala Wahab Bloch and four others amid peaceful protest.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is a political and social welfare organization in Balochistan. It protects Baloch rights and unites all the nationalists of Balochistan. The committee identifies concerns like political rights, culture, and coordination and welfare for the Baloch community.

