Balochistan declares 10 districts calamity-hit amid heavy rains and floods

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 31 : The Balochistan government has officially declared ten districts as calamity-hit due to severe rainfall and subsequent flooding that has devastated the region, reported ARY News.

The affected districts include Qalat, Ziarat, Sohbatpur, Lasbela, Awaran, Kachi, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Loralai, and Chagai, as announced by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

This declaration follows weeks of intense monsoon rains that have wreaked havoc across the province.

According to the latest PDMA report, the floods have claimed at least 29 lives and left 15 individuals injured. The monsoon rains, which began on July 1, have caused extensive damage to infrastructure and homes.

As reported, 858 houses have been completely destroyed, and an additional 13,896 have suffered partial damage. The flooding has also severely impacted agricultural activities, with 58,799 acres of crops damaged and 41 kilometres of roads affected, ARY News reported.

Furthermore, seven bridges have been rendered unusable, and 373 animals have died due to the extreme weather conditions. The PDMA has directed local district administrations to expedite relief efforts to assist the affected populations. The scale of the damage underscores the severe impact of the monsoon season, which has been exacerbated by increasingly unpredictable climatic factors.

In addition to the local crisis, a new wave of monsoon rains is sweeping across Pakistan, affecting several cities. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning for additional rainfall in the coastal regions of Sindh over the next 24 hours.

This new weather pattern is expected to further strain the country's disaster response resources and could potentially lead to additional flooding in already vulnerable areas, reported ARY News.

This situation highlights the urgent need for comprehensive disaster management and relief strategies to mitigate the effects of extreme weather events and support the affected communities effectively.

As the monsoon continues, the focus remains on delivering timely aid and restoring normalcy in the hardest-hit regions.

