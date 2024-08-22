Balochistan enforced disappearances: Zaheer Ahmed Baloch still missing, Pak govt fails to meet deadline

Quetta (Pakistan) August 22 : In Balochistan, the Pakistani armed forces have been implicated in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, targeting prominent activists and political leaders who speak out against the country's abuses.

Zaheer Ahmed Baloch's family, who alleged that he was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Quetta on June 27, continues to demand his recovery. They accused the government of failing to meet its commitments, as the agreed-upon deadline has passed without any progress, the Balochistan Post reported.

Earlier, Zaheer's family held a protest in Quetta on July 3 for his safe return. The situation escalated on July 11 when the family, supported by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a Baloch rights organization, attempted to march towards Quetta's Red Zone.

The protesters faced a heavy-handed response from Pakistani security forces, resulting in injuries to several demonstrators and the detention of 21 activists.

The government's use of force drew criticism from both local and international groups, including Amnesty International. Facing increasing pressure, government officials began negotiations with Zaheer's family.

The report further stated that on July 15, an agreement was reached in which the Pakistani government committed to filing an FIR against an unidentified official of the armed forces and forming a committee to locate Zaheer within 15 days.

In response, the family agreed to halt the protest. However, despite more than a month having elapsed since the deadline, Zaheer is still missing. His family has voiced their frustration, accusing the government of delays and ineffective measures.

Zaheer's sister has stated that the committee formed to manage his recovery has made little progress and lacks genuine authority.

The report also highlighted that the family now plans to hold a press conference to announce their next steps, which may include resuming broader protests.

They are also seeking support from international and regional human rights organizations to amplify their demands for Zaheer's safe return.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor