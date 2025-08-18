Balochistan extends Section 144, internet blackout till August 31 amid rising security fears despite court order

Balochistan [Pakistan] August 18 : The government has prolonged Section 144 throughout Balochistan for an additional 15 days, maintaining restrictions on public assemblies and various activities until 31 August. Officials indicate that this action was taken due to increased security apprehensions in August, a period when armed groups allegedly intensify their assaults around significant dates like 11, 14, and 26 August, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

According to the decree, motorcycle pillion riding is still prohibited, riders are forbidden from concealing their faces, and gatherings of five or more individuals are not permitted. The nighttime movement of public transport has also been limited since 13 August, with buses and other commercial vehicles barred from using highways between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. as a precautionary action, according to the government.

Additionally, mobile internet services (3G and 4G) have been suspended across all 36 districts of Balochistan since 6 August. Authorities have stated that this blackout will persist until 31 August for security purposes, according to TBP.

Earlier this week, the Balochistan High Court directed that mobile internet should be restored in all but the most sensitive areas. However, despite the ruling, services remain suspended throughout Balochistan, significantly impacting communications, online education, freelance employment, business operations, and news distribution. Students have expressed concerns that their academic year is jeopardised, while local journalists note that the shutdown has obstructed the free exchange of information from the region. Civil society organisations have urged the government to comply with the court's orders and restore connectivity.

Meanwhile, a curfew has reportedly been in effect for several days in the Nasirabad area of Kech district, leading to closed markets and residents confined to their homes. Local sources indicate that several shopkeepers who tried to reopen their businesses were briefly detained by security personnel. Residents claim that the restrictions have caused shortages of essential items, as noted in the TBP report.

The All Parties Kech alliance condemned the curfew in a statement, labelling it an "anti-people measure" that has inflicted unnecessary suffering on ordinary citizens. The group called upon the deputy commissioner of Kech to take action and restore normalcy in the area. Similar concerns have been voiced in other regions of Balochistan, including Gwadar, where residents reported that security forces sealed the city and shut down entry and exit points around Pakistan's National Day, according to a TBP report.

The government insists that these restrictions are essential for preventing militant offensives. However, political parties and human rights organisations contend that the measures, particularly the comprehensive internet shutdown, constitute collective punishment and disproportionately affect civilians, as revealed by the TBP report.

