Balochistan: Four Pakistani soldiers reportedly killed in armed attack on military convoy

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 6 : At least four Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed and two others, including an officer, injured in an armed assault on a military convoy in Balochistan's Washuk district on Sunday, according to The Balochistan Post. The attack occurred in the Pathk area of Basima when a convoy of three military vehicles came under fire from unidentified militants. Sources revealed that the assailants used automatic and heavy weaponry, with gunfire and explosions continuing for several minutes.

The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani authorities confirmed the death of one soldier and injuries to an officer; however, local sources suggested that the casualty count was likely higher. Later, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) took responsibility for the ambush. BLF spokesperson Gwahram Baloch told The Balochistan Post that the group's fighters targeted three military vehicles on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in the Pathk area of Washuk around 9 a.m. He claimed that four Pakistani soldiers were "eliminated on the spot" and two others, including an officer, were wounded, with the fighters safely withdrawing after the attack.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BLF stated that the assault was based on intelligence from its secret wing and reaffirmed that its operations would persist "until the complete withdrawal of occupying forces and the freedom of Balochistan."

In a separate incident, The Balochistan Post reported that unknown armed men assaulted police personnel in Dalbandin, Chagai district, late Saturday night, seizing government-issued weapons and other equipment. Local sources said the assailants disarmed the officers and took their weapons but did not physically harm them, releasing them shortly after. No group has yet claimed responsibility for this attack, according to The Balochistan Post.

The ongoing violence reflects deep-rooted grievances among Baloch separatists who demand the withdrawal of what they term as "occupying forces" and seek greater autonomy or independence. Groups like the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) actively target military convoys and government installations, often using intelligence-led operations to inflict casualties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor