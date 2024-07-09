Balochistan gears up for July 28 Baloch National Gathering

Quetta [Pakistan], July 9 : Balochistan is making preparations for the Baloch National Gathering set to start on July 28. It is a widespread demonstration across Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan aimed at protesting the Baloch genocide and the exploitation of natural resources by Pakistan and China.

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist and organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, expressed on social media: "Imperial megaprojects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Balochistan are instrumental in supporting state actions that amount to Baloch genocide. These projects, ostensibly for development, exploit the Baloch people and facilitate state repression."

She continued, "The Baloch Raaji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering) will not only oppose Baloch genocide and advocate for the survival of the Baloch nation but will also serve as a historic referendum. This event will declare that the Baloch Nation will not tolerate annihilation and genocide under any circumstances."

The hashtag #BalochNationalGathering is gaining traction on social media platforms.

#BalochNationalGathering is gaining traction on social media platforms.

In Karachi, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee Karachi Zone held a corner meeting in the Fakeer Colony to raise awareness about the upcoming Baloch National Gathering.

"The unity of the Baloch people is pivotal to ending the Baloch genocide. Join our Balochi Raji Muchi on July 28th in Gwadar," BYC said.

The launch of the Baloch National Gathering was announced by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee through a video press release on July 6.

In her video statement, Mahrang Baloch reiterated, "Last year, a massive long march was organized from Turbat to Islamabad, culminating in a significant protest at the National Press Club in Islamabad. Despite these efforts, the Baloch genocide persists."

"Pakistan shows no inclination to stop this atrocity. Every year, from Gwadar to Shall, from Koh-e-Sulaiman to Karachi, our youth are forcibly disappeared, tortured, and their mutilated bodies discarded. Baloch individuals face targeted attacks," she lamented, emphasizing that the Baloch genocide encompasses more than just abductions and killings of Baloch youth.

