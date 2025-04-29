Balochistan High Court issues notice to Advocate General on petition filed against arrest of BYC activists

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 29 : A division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) admitted for hearing a plea against the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Mahrang Baloch and 96 other people under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance on Monday and issued a notice to the Advocate General, Dawn reported.

Mahrang's sister, Nadia Baloch, said that Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists, who were on hunger strike for the past few days against the shifting of detained activist Beebo Baloch to Pishin Jail from Quetta District Jail and the torture of detained activists by security personnel in the prison, were persuaded to end the hunger strike.

Advocate Imran Baloch stated that Nadia Baloch visited Quetta District Jail on Monday and urged Mahrang Baloch and others to end their hunger strike. Meanwhile, the Home Department rejected the application filed by Mahrang Baloch's lawyers, despite the directive issued by the BHC.

Earlier, the division bench of the High Court had asked the lawyers to approach the concerned authorities to demand the release of Mahrang Baloch and others before disposing of the challenge to their detention.

The new petition for the release of Mahrang Baloch, Beebo Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sabghatullah, Bebarg Baloch, and 96 workers, along with Baloch National Party - Mengal (BNP-M) and National Party leaders, was filed in the Balochistan High Court.

Advocate Sajid Tareen moved a petition on behalf of Agha Hassan Baloch of the BNP-M, while Nadia Baloch filed a petition against the detention of BYC leaders. The court has adjourned further hearing of the petitions until Tuesday at the request of the Advocate General.

On April 26, Mahrang Baloch's sister, Nadia Baloch, wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi seeking his "urgent intervention" against the alleged mistreatment of her sister and other BYC leaders in prison, Dawn reported.

On Friday, Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders started a hunger strike in protest against "torture" by jail staff and the shifting of activist Beebo Baloch to District Jail Pishin. Speaking to Dawn, Mahrang Baloch's lawyer Imran Baloch said, "Dr Mahrang Baloch has said that the hunger strike was launched to protest the torture by CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) officials inside the district jail and the transfer of Beebo Baloch to District Jail Pishin."

In the letter written to Afridi, Nadia Baloch alleged that Mahrang Baloch faced mental torture and coercion every day to end her peaceful movement.

She alleged, "Upon her refusal, an attempt was made to move her to an undisclosed location, and when she resisted, she was physically assaulted by officials on 23.04.2025."

Nadia Baloch also mentioned the transfer of Beebo Baloch to District Jail Pishin, alleging that the whereabouts of the activist were not known for the entire day. She alleged, "It was subsequently discovered that she had been shifted to District Jail Pishin, under constant surveillance, including the installation of cameras compromising her privacy even within washroom areas."

In the letter, Nadia Baloch requested Yahya Afridi to "take urgent notice of the physical and mental torture inflicted upon these detainees; prevent any further unlawful transfer or removal without due legal process; direct that their fundamental rights be fully protected in accordance with the law and that their safety be ensured during their confinement."

