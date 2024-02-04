Balochistan imposes restrictions on public meetings, citing security threat

Quetta, Feb 4 The provincial government in Balochistan on Sunday imposed restrictions on public meetings and electoral gatherings, citing security threats, local media reported.

Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai took to social media platform X to announce the ban and elaborated that the step has been taken in "response to a terror alert", indicating the presence of a suspected female suicide bomber in Quetta, The Express Tribune reported.

Achakzai emphasised the necessity of imposing restrictions on public gatherings and electoral meetings. He urged all political parties and candidates to conduct their meetings indoors.

While recognising the importance of the electoral campaign, the Balochistan government underscored that public safety must be prioritised.

As Pakistan braces for polls on February 8, a concerning surge in violence marked by several acts of terrorism has unfolded in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Prominent political figures have also been issued threats. The law enforcement agencies are grappling with the formidable challenge of upholding peace and stability in the region, The Express Tribune reported.

On Thursday, one person was killed and five others injured in three separate attacks in Balochistan.

In the first incident of violence, an individual lost his life and another sustained injuries as a blast occurred on Sabzal Road in Quetta, The Express Tribune reported.

According to police, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device on the roadside, resulting in a powerful explosion that claimed the life of a person on the spot.

Meanwhile, in two separate incidents of violence in the province, four people sustained injuries in hand-grenade attacks in Jaffarabad and Turbat cities, The Express Tribune reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor