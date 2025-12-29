Balochistan: Man reportedly missing after security operation in Panjgur

Panjgur [Balochistan], December 29 : A man has reportedly gone missing after being taken into custody during a security operation conducted by Pakistani armed forces in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to The Balochistan Post, residents of Gawargo Fateh Ali said security forces cordoned off the area, carried out house-to-house searches, and confiscated valuables, including motorcycles, from several homes. Locals told The Balochistan Post that one resident, Naimatullah, son of Badal, was detained during the operation and has not been seen since.

Family members told The Balochistan Post that they have received no information regarding his whereabouts and that his name does not appear in any official detention records. They appealed to authorities to either present him before a court of law or disclose his current location.

Meanwhile, The Balochistan Post reported that in Quetta, the protest camp of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP)widely considered one of the world's longest-running continuous human rights demonstrationscompleted 6,040 days outside the Quetta Press Club on Sunday.

Relatives of missing persons, including the families of Lal Muhammad Marri and Kaleemullah Marri, participated in the protest and submitted updated case details to the organisation, The Balochistan Post said. The families stated that both men were forcibly taken by Pakistani forces in 2015 during a search operation in the Nagaho area, where residents were reportedly detained for three days. On the third day, Lal Muhammad, son of Agha Jan alias Pull Khan, and Kaleemullah, son of Syed Khan, were allegedly taken away by helicopter.

Forced disappearance is a serious human rights issue in Balochistan, Pakistan. Security agencies allegedly take many activists, students, journalists, and political workers without arrest warrants.

Families often receive no information about their loved ones' whereabouts for months or years. These disappearances create fear, trauma, and mistrust in society. Human rights groups and families continue to demand accountability, justice, and the rule of law to end this practice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor