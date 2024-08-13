Balochistan: Massive turnout at Nushki rally, thousands unite against state oppression

Nushki [Balochistan], August 13 : In a recent post on social media platform X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee drew attention to the impressive turnout at the Baloch Solidarity Committee's rally in Nushki.

The gathering, which included a large number of women, saw thousands of participants come together to affirm their unity against state oppression.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "At the Baloch Solidarity Committee's rally in Nushki, thousands of people, including women, participated. The attendees took an oath to stand in solidarity against the state's oppression and tyranny. The rally paid tribute to all the martyrs, including Shaheed Hamdan Badini. In this successful rally, thousands of people from Nushki, Rakhshan, and other areas expressed their support".

نوشکی میں بلوچ یکجہتی کمیٹی کے جلسے میں خواتین سمیت ہزاروں افراد نے شرکت۔ شرکاء نے وہ ریاستی ظلم و جبر کے خلاف یکجہتی کیساتھ کھڑے ہونے کا حلف اٹھایا۔ جلسے میں شہید حمدان بادینی سمیت تمام شہداء کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا گیا۔ اس کامیاب جلسے میں نوشکی سمیت رخشان اور دیگر علاقوں سے… pic.twitter.com/ZARaLn3l0O — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) August 12, 2024

The Baloch Solidarity Committee's rally in Nushki, highlighted by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, represented a significant event in the ongoing struggle for Baloch rights and autonomy.

Such rallies are part of a larger pattern of activism in Balochistan, where calls for greater autonomy, cultural preservation, and resistance against state-led marginalization and violence are prevalent.

The event underscores the persistent discontent and the call for solidarity among Baloch people from various regions, including Nushki and Rakhshan.

The significant turnout and unified stance against state tyranny highlight the ongoing tensions and the Baloch community's determination to address their grievances.

Human rights violations in Balochistan have been a significant concern for years, involving a range of issues that impact the region's population. Here's an overview of some key aspects. Numerous reports indicate that individuals, including activists, political leaders, and students, have been forcibly disappeared by state security forces. Families often report a lack of information regarding their loved ones' whereabouts or well-being. This practice creates fear and instability within communities and undermines trust in state institutions.

There have been allegations of extrajudicial killings, where individuals are reportedly executed by security forces without trial or due process. Such killings are often linked to allegations of insurgency or activism.

These actions contribute to a climate of fear and repression, and they erode the rule of law. Activists, journalists, and civilians have faced arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions without formal charges.

This includes the arrest of individuals who speak out against government policies or advocate for Baloch's rights.

Large-scale military operations in Balochistan have led to violent clashes between security forces and insurgent groups.

These operations result in civilian casualties and widespread displacement. Military operations exacerbate humanitarian crises, displacing communities and damaging infrastructure.

