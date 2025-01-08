Balochistan: Pakistan security forces 'abduct' four in Kech District amid rising enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 8 : Pakistan security forces have abducted four individuals in the Kech district of Balochistan, with their whereabouts still unknown to their families, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The victims have been identified as Ramzan Baloch, Shagarullah, Sher Jan Ishaq, and Farooq Ishaq. Ramzan Baloch, an employee of NADRA, was taken into custody on Monday at 7 PM in Mand.

After his disappearance, his family and supporters organised a sit-in protest at Hironk, blocking the CPEC highway to demand his release.

Shagarullah, the son of Muhammad Ali Zamarani, was abducted from Shahi Tump on Tuesday evening and has been missing since. In a separate incident, two young men, Sher Jan Ishaq and Farooq Ishaq, were forcibly disappeared on Monday night in Turbat's Aapsar Banday Bazaar after security forces allegedly raided their home.

The Ishaq family revealed that another son, Shams Ishaq, had also forcibly disappeared three years ago and is still missing, reported The Balochistan Post.

The growing wave of disappearances has prompted protests across Balochistan, with the families of the victims organising sit-ins and blocking key highways. These actions aim to raise awareness of the escalating issue of enforced disappearances and human rights violations in the region.

The protests reflect the increasing frustration and desperation of the affected communities, calling for immediate government intervention and accountability.

The situation highlights the urgency of addressing these grave human rights concerns, with both national and international bodies urged to take swift action to stop the cycle of abductions and ensure justice for the victims and their families, The Balochistan Post reported.

The families of the abducted individuals have urgently appealed to the government, political parties, and human rights organisations to intervene and take action to ensure the safe return of their loved ones while holding the perpetrators accountable.

