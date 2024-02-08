Balochistan people "unequivocally reject fraudulent Pakistan polls," says Baloch American Congress President

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 8 : Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand said that the people of Balochistan have "unequivocally rejected" the "fraudulent" elections in Pakistan held on Thursday.

He said that engaging in the electoral processes in Balochistan only serves to prolong "Pakistan's military operation" and perpetuate a "state of oppression."

"The courageous people of Balochistan have unequivocally rejected Pakistan's fraudulent elections, sending a resounding message to the world. Engaging in electoral processes in Balochistan only serves to prolong Pakistan's military operation and perpetuate a state of oppression," Tara Chand posted on X.

Meanwhile, polling concluded for the general elections in Pakistan on Thursday amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

More than 17,000 candidates are contesting the elections in Pakistan, Dawn reported. Voters will elect 266 candidates to the Pakistan National Assembly, who will later, by a majority vote, elect the next prime minister.

The voting process began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier said that exceptions would only be made for people already inside the polling station.

In a major development, the Federal Interior Ministry this morning suspended mobile phone and internet services across Pakistan to maintain the law and order situation during the general elections on Thursday.

Internet monitor Netblocks also said that the real-time data shows that internet blackouts are now in effect in "multiple regions of Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions," as reported by Dawn.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that Balochistan will announce election results later in the evening on Thursday, Dawn reported.

"Like other provinces, Balochistan will deliver results after 5 pm," he said.

Earlier today, a large number of armed men blocked the Mand-Turbat Highway in Pakistan, checking vehicles on the route, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

A group of armed individuals obstructed the Zubaida Jalal Highway near Khairabad and inspected the vehicles.

As the general elections continue, the Balochistan government asserted that heightened security measures are in progress, according to The Balochistan Post.

Despite the assurances, election offices and polling stations continue to be targeted in the country.

