Balochistan sees 22 enforced disappearances, five extrajudicial killings in December 2024: Report

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 16 : The Baloch National Movement's (BNM) human rights division, Paank, has released a report revealing alarming human rights abuses in Balochistan during December 2024, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The report documents 22 cases of enforced disappearances and five extrajudicial killings, attributing the majority of these violations to Pakistani military forces and intelligence agencies.

The Balochistan Post reported that the disappearances were spread across six districts, with Kech bearing the brunt, accounting for 10 cases. Gwadar followed closely with six reported incidents, while Dera Bugti saw two, and Kharan and Hub each recorded one case.

Paank also expressed concerns that the true number of disappearances may be higher, as many families are too fearful of retribution to report the abductions. The report pointed to a pervasive atmosphere of fear, with numerous individuals choosing silence over speaking out against the authorities, the Balochistan Post reported.

In addition to the disappearances, the report highlights five extrajudicial killings, which Paank attributes to Pakistani forces. Among the victims were Naveed Hameed and Zareef Umar, who were reportedly killed in Kech, while Abdul Hameed, Zakir, and Dil Jan lost their lives in drone strikes carried out in Panjgur. The killings, Paank argues, are part of a broader pattern of state-led violence in the region, the Balochistan Post reported.

According to the Balochistan Post, the BNM's human rights department has urged the international community to take immediate action, describing the situation in Balochistan as a dire and ongoing human rights crisis. Paank's report paints a stark picture of the precarious security situation in the province, with widespread abuses going largely unaddressed by the authorities.

Human rights organizations and international bodies have expressed growing concern over the rising toll of violence and disappearances in Balochistan, calling for greater scrutiny and intervention to prevent further violations and hold perpetrators accountable.

