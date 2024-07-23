Balochistan: Students stage protest over insufficient facilities at Makran University

Panjgur [Pakistan], July 23 : Balochistan, despite being the largest province by area in Pakistan, is one of the most underdeveloped regions, and its educational infrastructure reflects this stark reality.

Recently, students at the University of Makran in Panjgur held a press conference to voice their frustrations over the severe lack of basic amenities at their institution, reported The Balochistan Post. The students highlighted a range of issues that they say have significantly impacted their educational experience.

One of the primary concerns raised was the unavailability of cold drinking water on campus, which forces students to purchase water from outside. Additionally, students pointed out the university's failure to operate generators during power outages, causing great discomfort amid the extreme heat. This lack of power exacerbates their difficulties, especially during the hot summer months.

The students also complained about inadequate infrastructure, including the absence of proper motorcycle parking and substandard canteen facilities, The Balochistan Post reported.

Classroom conditions were another major issue, with students noting the lack of projectors, which hampers their ability to give presentations effectively. This shortcoming further diminishes the quality of their education.

Security and management concerns were also raised, as students reported that outsiders frequently enter the university premises without being questioned. This lapse in security adds to their growing list of grievances. According to The Balochistan Post, students have repeatedly informed the university administration about these issues, but their complaints have not been taken seriously, and they have often been threatened into silence.

In a collective appeal, the students have called on the Governor of Balochistan to address these fundamental issues and ensure the provision of necessary facilities to improve their educational environment.

Pakistan's education system faces numerous challenges, with its infrastructure being one of the most critical. Nationwide, there is a significant shortage of schools, particularly in rural areas, leading to overcrowded classrooms and high student-to-teacher ratios.

Many existing schools are in poor condition, with dilapidated buildings that pose safety hazards to students and staff.

