Balochistan university staff protests in Quetta, demands overdue salaries

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 20 : The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the University of Balochistan organised a protest in Quetta, demanding three months of overdue salaries and the 35 per cent salary increase as promised in the previous year's education budget for teachers at research centers, and staff at the University of Balochistan (UOB), reported The Balochistan Post.

The demonstrators, including UOB students, faculty, and staff, concluded their march at the Quetta Press Club, calling for an immediate resolution to UOB's financial distress.

The protest passed through key areas of Quetta, including the Civil Secretariat, Hockey Chowk, Commissioner's Office, Kacheri Chowk, Jinnah Road, and Manan Chowk, and culminated in front of the Quetta Press Club, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protest was led by Professor Kaleem Ullah Barech, APLF Chairman Shah Ali Bugti, Nazeer Ahmed Lehri, PkMAP's Mohammad Isa Roshan, BSO's Samad Baloch, Nazar Mengal, Abid Butt of the Balochistan Labor Federation, Fareed Khan Achakzai, and Farhana Umer Magsi, among numerous others.

Moreover, the speakers expressed their disappointment at the UOB employees' need to protest for wages and pensions during Ramadan.

They further criticised the lack of action taken by the Balochistan and Federal governments and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan in addressing UOB's financial issues.

Following this, the situation has led to employees' families facing hunger crises during Ramadan, they said.

The protesters further condemned the former UOB vice chancellor's 'illegal' appointment, labelling him as incompetent and detrimental to the university's welfare, according to The Balochistan Post.

They urged vice chancellors and officials from other universities to advocate for substantial financial support from the government.

Earlier on Tuesday, the committee announced a protest camp at UOB's main gate, followed by a rally on Saryab Road, demanding full salary payments.

They also invited media, journalists, educators, political parties, student groups, the legal community, and members of civil society to support and amplify the university employees' dire situation, reported The Balochistan Post.

