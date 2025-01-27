Balochistan: Youth abducted during Turbat raid, another killed in Mashkel

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 27 : Pakistani forces allegedly detained a young man during a late-night raid in Turbat, while another man was reportedly killed in Mashkel, according to The Balochistan Post.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Pakistani military forces conducted the operation in Turbat's Chahsar neighborhood early Sunday morning. As per reports, Zameer Sarwar was one of the individuals detained during the raid.

Family members of Zameer Sarwar claimed that CTD personnel arrested him following a thorough search of their residence around 2 a.m. (local time). Zameer was taken to an undisclosed location, and no information about his whereabouts has been provided, the report said.

In a separate incident, Pakistani forces allegedly killed a man in the Panjgur region of Balochistan. The victim was identified as Wahim, son of Abdul Wahid, a resident of Kalg, Panjgur.

Enforced disappearances have plagued Balochistan for over two decades, The Balochistan Post reported. Activists, human rights organizations, and Baloch nationalists accuse Pakistan's security forces and intelligence agencies of carrying out these abductions and extrajudicial killings. However, the Pakistani government denies any involvement.

In 2024, families of the disappeared staged protests and sit-ins across the region, demanding information about their missing loved ones. On January 25, 2025, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized a public gathering in Dalbandin. Despite heightened security measures and an internet ban, tens of thousands of people attended to express their growing frustration and demand justice.

During the event, BYC representatives urged the international community and human rights organizations to intervene. They called for impartial investigations, an end to enforced disappearances, and accountability for those responsible, the report stated.

The BYC leaders highlighted that events like the Dalbandin gathering not only document personal stories of the disappeared but also reveal what they termed "a systematic policy of genocide" against the Baloch people.

