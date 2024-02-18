Balochistan's call for transparency: Protesters refuse to call off protest until 'originally' elected members notified

Quetta [Balochistan], February 18 : Despite the passage of more than a week, workers and supporters of various political parties have refused to call off their protest against the alleged rigging in the elections, as reported by Dawn.

They have announced to hold a 'wheel jam' strike across Balochistan on Sunday.

The ongoing sit-ins in Quetta, Dera Murad Jamali, and other urban centers have reached their 8th day, drawing in hundreds of supporters, including a significant number of women, Dawn reported.

While highways leading to Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reopened after being blocked for over a week, Quetta-Chaman and Quetta-Taftan highways remain obstructed at various points, causing inconvenience to travelers.

According to Dawn, leaders representing the four-party alliance comprising Baloch, Pashtoon, and Hazara parties have announced a public gathering in front of the district returning officer's office in Quetta today. Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Malik Baloch, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, and other political figures will address the rally.

Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, the secretary general of PkMAP, along with Haji Fida Hussain Dashti of the Hazara Democratic Party and other central leaders of the alliance, rejected the results of the elections.

"People from all walks of life and political workers have rejected the results of the elections not only in Balochistan but also in other parts of the country," Ziaratwal said, adding that protests would continue until the "originally elected members are announced."

The Election Commission of Pakistan bears the responsibility to announce transparent results according to Form 45, he added. He noted that large-scale protests against the election results have been continuing nationwidem as per Dawn.

Ziaratwal pointed out the corruptive influence of certain powerful individuals on the electoral process, accusing them of compromising the integrity of the elections through substantial bribes.

He stressed the need for action against such elements to preserve the sanctity of democratic practices.

Furthermore, the alliance leaders denounced the alleged actions of agencies against their supporters and criticised the inclusion of individuals associated with drug cartels and smugglers in legislative assemblies, fearing it would tarnish the image of democracy.

Additionally, the protest landscape includes workers and supporters from the PPP, although not part of the alliance, protesting in the Dera Allahyar highway areas against the reported alteration of the result of PPP candidate Baba Ghulam Rasool.

The protest, marked by its determination and resolve, underscores widespread discontentment with the electoral process and a demand for transparency and accountability.

