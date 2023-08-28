'Bambai Meri Jaan' creator says the show deals with complexity of nature vs nurture

Mumbai, Aug 28 Shujaat Saudagar, the creator of the upcoming crime streaming drama 'Bambai Meri Jaan', has said that the show deals with the complexity of nature vs nurture.

Shujaat has also directed the second part of ‘Rock On!!’ which starred Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai and Purab Kohli.

Talking about the show, Shujaat said: “‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ deals with the complexity of nature vs nurture. Thematically, stories which relate to dysfunctional relationships have always attracted me to tell a cinematic narrative. ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ weaves the saga of a family inhabiting and growing through their trials and tribulations alongside burgeoning post independent Mumbai. We can’t wait to see viewers’ reactions to the series that is so close to our hearts.”

The show features Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur.

The 10-part series is created by Rensil D’Silva of ‘Kurbaan’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’ fame, and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat.

The fictional crime series is a gripping tale about a father and son who are two sides of the same coin. The series explores the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (Avinash Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (played by Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organised crime.

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Media and Entertainment said, “Set in the post-independence era, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai set against the backdrop of a free nation. Viewers will witness a gripping gangster thriller, exploring the classic, universal battle of good versus evil”.

The story for the series has been penned by S. Hussain Zaidi, whose earlier works have inspired many Bollywood gangster dramas most notably Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’ and the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which is based on the chapter of Gangubai Kothewali from ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

Zaidi, who started off as a crime journalist, is a specialist in crime stories which are set in Mumbai as is evident with his stories including the compelling ‘The Punishers of Mumbai Police: The Class of 83’.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ will drop on Prime Video on September 14.

