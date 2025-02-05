'Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain': Book launch at New Delhi World Book Fair explores Bangladesh's history, diplomacy

New Delhi [India], February 5 : The 2025 New Delhi World Book Fair played host to a remarkable event - the launch of 'Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain', a book that delves into the pivotal life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding father, and the story of its independence.

Co-authored by Abu Syed and Priyajit Debsarkar, the book covers key events like the language movement, Great Famine, economic exploitation, financial apartheid, and post-1971 diplomatic tensions. 'Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain' serves as a significant reminder of the historical struggles and triumphs that shaped modern Bangladesh.

The launch event was a huge success, captivating a packed audience eager to understand the intersection of history, diplomacy, and the Bangladesh Liberation War. The speakers, including Priyajit Debsarkar, Subhajyoti Ghosh, Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, and Nitin Shingal, led thought-provoking discussions on the book's comprehensive examination of key historical events from the partition of India to the birth of Bangladesh.

In his address, Priyajit Debsarkar remarked on the significance of the book, noting, "This book is an important piece of nonfiction. I find it especially relevant today, as we reflect on Bangladesh's journey post-5th August. It also honors the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, without whom Bangladesh would not exist on the world map."

The book goes beyond the story of Bangladesh's independence, exploring critical events such as the language movement, the Great Famine, and the economic exploitation of East Pakistan. It sheds light on the long-lasting impacts of financial apartheid and the challenges faced during the era of Pakistan's dictatorship.

The work further documents the diplomatic tensions following Pakistan's surrender in December 1971, providing new insights into the political dynamics of the time. Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain serve as a significant reminder of the historical struggles and triumphs that shaped modern Bangladesh.

