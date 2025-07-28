Bangkok Mass Shooting Video: 6 Killed as Gunman Opens Fire at Or Tor Kor Market in Thailand

At least six people were killed after a suspected gunman opened fire at the popular food market in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, July 28. According to reports, Thai police have launched an investigation after several shots were heard near the Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok.

Police said they were working to identify the shooter, as well as investigating "for any possible link" to the current border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. Authorities say the shooter took his own life. The victims of the mass shooting include three security guards and a market vendor, according to local media.

Five dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, Thailand. The suspect shot four people before taking his own life. pic.twitter.com/52TCPu13KP — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) July 28, 2025

Video and CCTV footage from the incident emerged on social media show that the suspected gunman is running on the road with a pistol in his hand and a backpack on his shoulders in front, and wearing a white cap.

The death toll in the Bangkok, Thailand shooting at Or Tor Kor market is now six. The dead include four security guards, one market vendor, and the assailant who shot himself. Three people were also injured in the shooting. https://t.co/oT7xiZ03pWpic.twitter.com/jgqQlD3hSQ — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) July 28, 2025

In another CCTV footage of Or Tor Kor market, it shows the chaos after gunshots were heard at the market, where some people were captured on camera running to save themselves. However, it is said that the assailant who shot himself after killing six people and injuring several others.

"Police are investigating the motive. So far it's a mass shooting," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district, told AFP. The gunman identified as Noi (61 years old), took his own life following the attack. 'Police are investigating the motive. So far it's a mass shooting,' said Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district