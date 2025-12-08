Bangladesh: 10 injured in BNP faction clashes over Gazipur nomination

Dhaka, Dec 8 In yet another instance of escalating internal conflict within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), at least ten people were injured after clashes broke out between two factions over the party’s nomination for a constituency in Gazipur district, local media reported.

The violence erupted on Sunday evening in Kaliakair Upazila between supporters of BNP’s nominee for Gazipur-1 constituency and former Kaliakair Municipality mayor Mujibur Rahman and the supporters of Ishraq Siddiqui, son of former BNP standing committee member Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddiqui, who was denied nomination.

Reports suggest that the unrest caused extensive damage, with several election campaign offices of the party and vehicles vandalised and set ablaze.

Confirming the development, Gazipur Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) said, "There were attacks and fires involving two BNP factions. Efforts are underway to maintain peace following discussions with both sides."

Citing local sources, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Business Standard, reported that supporters of Ishraq Siddiqui organised a protest rally in the Rakhaliachala area of Kaliakair upazila on Sunday afternoon to denounce what they called an "unfair nomination process."

As the supporters gathered, a group of 20–25 men allegedly loyal to BNP nominee Mujibur Rahman arrived on motorcycles and launched an attack, injuring at least 10 people.

The injured were subsequently admitted to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Ishraq Siddiqui alleged that the assault was a deliberate effort to suppress dissent among grassroots leaders angered by the nomination decision.

“There is widespread frustration over how this seat was handled. We were holding a peaceful protest, yet Mujibur Rahman's followers attacked us. Some were even detained without cause,” he said, adding that fear has now engulfed the area.

Last month, amid growing factional conflict within the BNP, over 100 people were injured in a series of clashes between two rival groups seeking to establish dominance in Saltha upazila of Faridpur district, local media reported.

BNP has also witnessed a surge in violence, with factional clashes leaving several killed and injured. Several analysts reckon that Khaleda Zia's BNP acted hand in glove with the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in overthrowing the democratically-elected Awami League government last year.

