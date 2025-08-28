Bangladesh: 432 new dengue cases reported as 2025 count crosses 30,000 mark

Dhaka, Aug 28 A total of 432 dengue cases have been reported in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Thursday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in 2025 to 30,376, local media reported.

No new fatalities linked to dengue were reported during this period with the number of deaths remaining at 118, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). According to the DGHS, new cases were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (90), Barishal Division (86), Chattogram Division (70), Dhaka Division (68), Dhaka North City Corporation (52), Rajshahi Division (31), Khulna Division (30), Mymensingh Division (7) and Rangpur division (5), United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

Currently, 1,426 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Bangladesh. As many as 575 people lost their lives due to dengue in 2024.

Dengue is a viral infection that is spread from mosquitoes to people. Dengue is more common in tropical and subtropical climates than in temperate ones, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The majority of people who get dengue do not have symptoms. For those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. The majority of the patients get better in one or two weeks; however, some develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital. Dengue can be fatal in severe cases.

Last month, Director General of Health Services in Pakistan, Abu Jafor stressed dengue's changing nature, which has made it more challenging to conduct treatment of patients, UNB reported.

While addressing a meeting at the DGHS conference room in Mohakhali, he said: "The current strain of dengue is no longer manageable the way it used to be. Many patients are quickly becoming critically ill."

"More patients are now coming with severe symptoms that require close monitoring and intensive care. In this context, portable ultrasound and bedside haematocrit machines are crucial for quick diagnosis and effective treatment decisions."

He noted that these tools help to carry out clinical procedures faster and reduce complications by enabling faster diagnosis. He advised people to remain vigilant and seek medical attention without delay in case they suffer from fever.

