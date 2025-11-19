Bangladesh advisor calls on NSA Doval, discusses key bilateral issues

New Delhi, Nov 19 Bangladesh’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Khalilur Rahman called on his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval as both held an extensive meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, the media in Dhaka reported.

The meeting comes amid Dhaka's renewed call for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the death sentence verdict issued against her by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), earlier this week.

Taking to X, Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said, "Bangladesh delegation to the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), led by the National Security Advisor, Dr Khalilur Rahman, met with the National Security Advisor of India, Mr Ajit Doval, and his team today in Delhi. They discussed the work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Rahman invited Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience."

The 7th Meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) will be held in New Delhi on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Wednesday.

NSA Doval will host his counterparts from member states, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Seychelles will be participating as an Observer State, while Malaysia has been invited as a Guest.

Citing an official source, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported that Rahman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night at the invitation of Doval to attend the CSC.

Responding to a question on whether his colleague would bring up the extradition issue with India, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said, “I don’t want to interfere with the agenda that he (Dr. Rahman) has.”

The ICT on Monday pronounced a death sentence for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after it found her guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July of last year. It also convicted two of Hasina's top aides, sentencing former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years' imprisonment

Dhaka urged New Delhi to "immediately" hand over Hasina and Kamal, stating that the move is India's treaty-bound obligation.

Following the ruling, India said that it has noted the verdict announced by the so-called 'International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh' concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and remains committed to the best interests of the people of the neighbouring nation, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in the country.

"As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the recent verdict in Bangladesh

