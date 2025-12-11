Bangladesh: Anti-graft platform calls for asset disclosure of two Yunus advisors

Dhaka, Dec 11 A youth-led anti-graft platform on Thursday called for wealth disclosure of two advisors of Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus - Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan and Mahfuj Alam - who submitted their resignation on Wednesday.

The platform under the banner of ‘Anti-Graft Students and People’ raised the demand at a human chain formed outside Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported. The platform also requested authorities to release corruption-linked records from the ministries that the two advisors saw in the past 17 months.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan and Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam tendered their resignation on Wednesday. Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Wednesday that Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus accepted their resignation letters and announced that their resignation will come into effect when the Election Commission releases the election schedule.

During the event, speakers alleged that corruption complaints have been filed against the personal assistants of the two advisors, however, the ACC has not taken any action. They claimed that advisors had lost their moral eligibility for candidacy due to corruption and urged the Election Commission to ban them from fighting in the upcoming elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials and employees from various ministries and divisions working at the Bangladesh Secretariat confined Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed inside his office as they have long been demanding various allowances, local media reported.

According to officials who were present there, a group of employees gathered in front of the advisor’s office on the fourth floor of the building. Employees, led by Badiul Kabir, a factional president of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Combined Council, confined Salehuddin Ahmed inside his office at Bangladesh's Ministry of Finance, leading Bangladesh daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, Kabir stated that Secretariat employees have been demanding various allowances for a long time, adding that they will not leave until the government releases an official gazette announcing the benefits.

