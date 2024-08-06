Bangladesh: At least eight people killed, 84 others injured after hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire in Jessore

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 6 : At least eight people were killed and 84 others were wounded on Monday after unidentified arsonists set fire to a residential hotel in Bangladesh's Jessore, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Shahin Chakladar, general secretary of Jashore district Awami League, owned the hotel targeted by arsonists. Deputy Commissioner Abrarul Islam confirmed the news of the arson attack.

Two of the deceased were identified as Sejan Hossain (19) and Chayan (20). Harun-or-Rashid, a staffer at Jashore General Hospital, said that at least 84 people were undergoing treatment there, the majority of whom are students.

Thousands of people were celebrating the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at various places in the town. During the celebrations, some people set ablaze the Jabir Hotel in the Chittarmore area and vandalised its furniture.

In addition, the district Awami League office and the houses of three Awami League leaders were attacked in Sharsha and Benapole areas.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests in Dhaka. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Reports in media outlets in Bangladesh have speculated that Sheikh Hasina may proceed to London.

Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation, miscreants vandalized and set fire to Narail-2 constituency MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's residence on Monday.

In addition, they set ablaze the District Awami League office and vandalised District Awami League President Subash Chandra Bose's houses, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Moreover, miscreants vandalised the Member of Parliament for the Narayanganj-4 constituency, Shamim Osman's residence in Narayanganj. They also targeted and vandalised the district Awami League Office.

The MP for the Comilla-6 (Sadar) constituency, AKM Bahauddin Bahar's house, in Comilla, was set on fire. A mob stormed Bahar's residence in the Manoharpur Munsefbari area of Comilla city, causing extensive damage before setting fire to the property, according to Dhaka Tribune report.

Meanwhile, miscreants attacked, vandalised and set fire to at least six police stations in Chittagong, looting weapons, bullets and various equipment. In addition, Awami League leaders and activists' homes and officers were targeted, Dhaka Tribune reported.

After the report of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, agitated crowds have taken to the streets in celebration. Later, police stations in Chandgaon, Patenga, EPZ, Kotowali, Akbar Shah, and Pahartali under the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) were attacked, vandalised, and set on fire.

During these assaults, police weapons, ammunition, and other equipment were looted. Several police personnel suffered injuries in the attacks, according to a Dhaka Tribune report.

Around 5 pm (local time), attackers tried to breach the main gate of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police Lines in Dampara. In response, police personnel fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the attackers.

Hundreds of people then gathered in front of the main gate of the Dampara Police Lines, trying to attack and enter forcibly. Police asked the crowd to leave. However, the agitated crowd started pelting bricks at the police commissioner's office.

In another incident, Chittagong Central Jail in the Laldighi area was also attacked. Prison guards fired from inside to disperse the miscreants. Around 5 pm (local time), the Chittagong District Police Lines in the Chotopul area of Halishahar were also targeted.

Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests, held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action, sources said.

The sources said that the Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments. They said Doval and senior military officials met Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon Airbase. Indian Air Force and other security agencies are providing security to her and she is being moved to a safe location, the sources said.

The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor