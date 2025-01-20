Bangladesh: Bail hearing of Hindu priest Chinmoy Brahmmachari likely to be held next week

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 20 : Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmmachari, the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, has applied for bail in the High Court in the sedition case on the charge of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh, a lawyer said on Monday.

In that case, a lower court in Chittagong, the port city of Bangladesh, on January 2 gave an order rejecting Chinmoy's bail application, he said.

"We have applied to the High Court on January 12 for Chinmoy's bail", Chinmoy's lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, toldover the phone.

"We have mentioned to the court for hearing on Monday (today)", he said.

"The court will hear the case according to the serial of the pending cases. We hope the hearing will be held next week as the high court only hear the cases on Sunday and Monday," he added.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested from Dhaka airport on November 25 last year.

On January 2, a lawyer representing Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das told the Chittagong court during the hearing on his bail plea that the priest respects the motherland like his mother and is not a traitor.

A court in Chittagong refused bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, following the hearing held amid tight security, The Daily Star reported. The bail request was turned down by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam after hearing both parties' arguments, according to Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor