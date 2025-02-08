Bangladesh begins "Operation Davil Hunt" amid tensions

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 8 : Law enforcement forces in Bangladesh on Saturday launched "Operation Devil Hunt" after clashes between local people and anti-Sheikh Hasina students' groups.

"A meeting was held today (Saturday) with the coordination of law and order forces at the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the terrorist attacks on students in Gazipur last night", Bangladesh Home ministry said in a statement.

"In the meeting, the decision was taken to conduct 'Operation Devil Hunt' with the coordination of joint forces to maintain the law and order situation in the respective areas and to bring the terrorists under the law", it said.

The operation has started from today Saturday across the country including Gazipur area.

It should be noted that some people were seriously injured in the attack by the terrorist of fallen dictatorship yesterday (Friday) night.

Fresh clashes broke out in Bangladesh's central Gazipur district on Friday night during the "Bulldozer Program" by students opposed to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Nearly 15 students were injured in this incident and were undergoing treatment in several hospitals, a local reporter told ANI.

"The clashes broke out when the locals announced on the microphone that robbers had arrived when students moved towards Sheikh Hasina's Liberation War Affairs Minister Mozammel Haq's house", a local reporter toldover the phone.

"Nearly 15 students were injured in this incident and they were receiving medical treatment in several hospitals. The central leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement, the group led to ouster Sheikh Hasina, have arrived in Gazipur to hold a rally to protest attacks on the students", the reporter added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus called on all citizens to immediately restore complete law and order and to ensure there will be no further attacks on properties associated with the family of Sheikh Hasina and politicians of Awami League party or against any citizen on any pretext, a statement from the Chief Adviser's press wing said on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor