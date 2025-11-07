Bangladesh: BNP alleges conspiracy to derail Feb 2026 election amid rising political crisis

Dhaka, Nov 7 In escalating political tensions ahead of next year’s general election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has alleged that certain quarters are conspiring to derail the February 2026 polls, according to local media reports.

The latest remarks came after the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday warned of tough action if the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government fails to address its five-point demand by November 11.

“Attempts are being made to create an unstable environment in the country. They are trying to foil the election. They are trying to postpone the election. The people will not accept this. We have an opportunity to return to the democratic system. We cannot let this opportunity be wasted due to the conspiracy of any quarter,” Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as saying during a party programme in Jessore district.

Reiterating the party’s call for the referendum on the July National Charter to be held on the same day as the February 2026 election, the BNP leader said, “We are in agreement on this issue. No referendum will be allowed before the parliamentary election.”

“I want to call upon the political parties--please do not muddy the waters, do not lead the country towards instability. Please do not arrange to bring distress to the people of the country,” he added.

Fakhrul also accused the country’s National Consensus Commission of bias. “Now you are saying that political parties must sit down and make a decision. Then what have you been doing all this time? You have not done the right thing. We have always gone to the commission and given our opinion,” he stated

On the other hand,the eight Islamist political parties, including Jamaat, submitted a memorandum to Chief Advisor Yunus calling for the implementation of the July National Charter and a referendum ahead of the February 2026 polls.

“The July National Charter must be implemented immediately, and a referendum must be held. Otherwise, a different situation will emerge in Dhaka on November 11 with the presence of hundreds of thousands of people. The government should take steps in this regard beforehand,” said Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar while addressing reporters in Dhaka after submitting the memorandum.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor