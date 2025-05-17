Bangladesh: BNP demands national elections this year

Dhaka, May 17 The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday expressed concerns that their December election deadline may quietly pass away as the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is showing no indication of launching preparations for the polls.

Some senior BNP leaders stated that nine months after the Yunus-led interim government came to power, there is still no talk about holding elections in the country. Additionally, many controversial moves, such as allowing human corridors to Rakhine and outsourcing port operations, have raised serious doubts about the government's true intentions.

The leaders further mentioned that the party rank and file is exerting pressure to take to the streets in order to put pressure on the interim government to announce a clear election roadmap and hold elections this year.

Local media reported that a BNP leader, wishing to remain anonymous, said the party fears that the ban on activities of the Awami League, increasing contradictions among the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Jamaat-e-Islami are leading to unnecessary street protests, which might further complicate the political scenario in the coming days.

Further, the BNP suspects that the recent ban on the activities of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, Awami League, and the subsequent suspension of the party’s registration by the Election Commission are part of a larger conspiracy by local and international actors to prolong the power of the interim government.

“Every now and then, new issues are brought forward, reforms are dragged out, and the overall situation is kept in a state of flux. It appears to be part of a larger conspiracy to defer elections indefinitely,” a member of the BNP Standing Committee told UNB on condition of anonymity.

“Our youth rally will be held on May 28 with a massive showdown in Dhaka. From that rally, the BNP will send out a strong message to the government not to unnecessarily delay the election,” said another BNP leader

Earlier this week, senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas alleged that many dubious foreigners are arriving in Bangladesh and accused the interim government of serving the interests of others rather than the people of the country.

Recently, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to Bangladesh after four months of medical treatment in London. Reports suggest that the return of the BNP chief is seen as a step to add pressure on the Yunus-led interim government to hold national elections in the country.

Last month, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas alleged that the deliberate attempt to delay the election is visible. “There are people openly talking about keeping Yunus in power for five years. But those trying to do that will not only damage his reputation but also cause serious harm to the country,” said Abbas.

BNP had expressed doubts about the possibility of national parliamentary elections being held in December on several occasions over the past few months with the party’s senior leaders alleging a "conspiracy" to delay the polls.

The much-flaunted unity of the political outfits in Bangladesh, which was on full display during the ousting of the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, seems to have faded gradually.

