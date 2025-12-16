Bangladesh: BNP flags resurgence of 'anti-Liberation War forces'

Dhaka, Dec 16 The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday warned that the forces, who opposed the country's independence in 1971, are resurfacing, local media reported.

The remarks were made by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on the occasion of Victory Day, marked each year on December 16 -- a day in 1971 when Bangladesh became an independent nation after the Pakistani forces surrendered to the Indian Armed Forces, ending a nine-month-long war.

This comes against the backdrop of the significant rise of the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, which opposed the country's 1971 Liberation War, specifically after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government took over.

"Today, the enemies of independence, those who stood against independence in 1971, are trying to rise again. The freedom-loving people of Bangladesh, who believe in independence and democracy, will foil all their conspiracies and keep the country's independence and sovereignty intact. Democracy will be established," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Fakhrul as saying.

"The war that began with the declaration of independence achieved its final victory in December (in 1971). That is why this day is important to us," he added.

Earlier this month, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman accused Jamaat of spreading propaganda against his party, saying the people of Bangladesh witnessed how Jamaat killed lakhs of people and dishonoured women in the country's 1971 War against Pakistan for political gains.

"We hear some people or some groups nowadays -- in different places or on social media -- saying 'We have seen this party and that party, so now give this party (Jamaat) a chance'. But the people of this country already saw this party in 1971," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Rahman as saying.

"Those who are now asking people to support -- the people of this country have already seen them in 1971. They not only killed lakhs of people, but their collaborators also violated countless mothers and sisters. We must never forget this," he added.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads.

