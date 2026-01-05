Bangladesh: BNP’s Tarique Rahman to become party’s next chairman

Dhaka, Jan 5 The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced that its acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, would take over as the party’s chairman within the next few days, local media reported.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement while addressing journalists during a programme at Sylhet district on Sunday evening.

Fakhrul stated that the post of BNP chairperson has remained vacant following the death of party chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on December 30, 2025, adding that her son Tarique would assume the role.

He added that the BNP would relaunch its election campaign from Sylhet, continuing the party's long-standing tradition of campaigning in the region.

“Although the media has expressed concerns over the polls, the BNP does not share those fears. The party has consistently demanded an election,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, the Daily Star, quoted the BNP leader as saying.

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Fakhrul further said, "Since the interim government took office, a culture of mob violence has taken root over the past year, eroding democracy."

According to the BNP leader, the alarming trend could be countered through collective resistance, adding that this could be achieved only by restoring a democratic system through a free and fair election.

Meanwhile, the BNP allies voiced alarm over the party’s failure to prevent its leaders from contesting the upcoming national election in seats allocated to allies, despite repeated warnings from the party's high command and even after their expulsion.

Speaking to the Daily Star, at least a dozen alliance leaders stated that the BNP leaders running as rebel or independent candidates in seats shared with alliance partners are undermining the seat-sharing arrangement for the February 2026 elections.

Reports suggest that tensions have emerged in Bogura-2 constituency, where alliance partner Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna alleged that a BNP candidate caused "many problems and complications" during the nomination process.

"On the day of nomination submission, not only the BNP candidate, but also district BNP leaders and almost all leaders of the lawyers' organisations, along with lawyers brought from Dhaka, used their full strength to create a mob and oppose my nomination," he said.

Similar allegations have surfaced in Jhenaidah-4 constituency, with Rashed Khan, who joined the BNP after resigning as general secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, accusing supporters of a BNP rebel candidate of issuing threats and intimidation.

At least nine BNP leaders were reportedly expelled for submitting nomination papers in seats allocated to alliance partners.

Bangladesh's elections, scheduled for February 12, are unfolding amid escalating political tensions, as internal conflicts within the BNP are widening the rift with its alliance partners.

