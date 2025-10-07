Bangladesh CEC warns officials against backing political parties in Feb 2026 elections

Dhaka, Oct 7 Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Tuesday issued a stern warning ahead of the February 2026 general elections, saying that officials participating in the activities will face action if they support any political party in the next year's poll, the local media reported.

He made the statement during the closing remarks of a dialogue with election experts held at the Election Building in Dhaka.

"The message now is different from the previous message. The previous message was that if you don't work for me, action will be taken against you. And now, if you work for anyone, action will be taken. Because now the message is very clear. We have given this message several times, and we will continue to give it," Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the CEC as saying.

Nasir Uddin stated that the Election Commission (EC) will seek suggestions from former commission officials with practical experience in election management to safeguard the electoral process against fraud and manipulation.

“We will listen to those who have worked on the ground. Many of you have the experience of how election fraud can be carried out. Having served in the EC for many years, you can advise us on where and how manipulations take place so that we can prevent them,” the CEC said during the dialogue.

Last month, Nasir Uddin said that the EC is facing significant challenges working in the current situation in the country.

Addressing the Election Officers' Conference-2025 at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka, the CEC said that while preparing for the next year's general elections and addressing various demands, the EC is encountering numerous direct and indirect obstacles.

"Working in Bangladesh is very difficult. Particularly in the situation the country is going through, getting work done is very convenient for some people, but difficult for most people. The country is now in this situation," Prothom Alo quoted the CEC as saying.

Earlier in August, Nasir Uddin stressed the need for the election officials to maintain complete neutrality during the next year's national election in the country, which he had described as the most challenging one.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty and political conflicts ahead of the next general elections.

The political parties that earlier collaborated with Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

