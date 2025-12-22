Bangladesh Chief Adviser chairs security meeting; 31 persons identified for attacks on two national dailies, cultural organisations

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 22 : Thirty-one individuals have already been identified in connection with the recent attacks on the offices of two national dailies and two cultural organizations in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reviewed the overall law and order situation in the country during a high-level meeting held on Sunday and was informed that operations have been conducted in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, leading to the arrest of at least six people in connection with the attack on dailies and cultural organisations.

"On behalf of the police, it was reported to the Chief Adviser that, based on video footage, 31 individuals have already been identified in connection with the recent attacks on the offices of two national dailies and two cultural organizations," , according to a post on X by the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.

In these incidents, as of Monday morning, operations have been conducted in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, leading to the arrest of at least six people. Those arrested are Md. Kashem Faruqi, Md. Saidur Rahman, Rakib Hossain, Md. Naim, Md. Sohel Rana, and Md. Shafiqul Islam. Operations to arrest the remaining identified suspects are ongoing, the post said.

The meeting was held on Sunday at the State Guest House Jamuna under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

It was attended by Home Adviser Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman, along with top officials from various security and law enforcement agencies.

The meeting discussed in detail various issues, including the return of BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman to the country, security measures taken for the upcoming Christmas and English New Year celebrations.

There was discussion on the progress of arrests and investigations into those involved in the murder of Inkilab Manch spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

Three individuals who attempted to create disorder near the residence of the Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Chattogram have been identified based on video footage.

At Sunday afternoon's meeting, the Chief Adviser directed the swift arrest of those involved in the murder of Osman Hadi and others connected to various illegal activities.

At the meeting, the Chief Adviser stated that the law and order situation must be kept normal at any cost ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif had said on Friday the vandalism of the newspaper's office in Dhaka's Karwanbazar was a direct assault on freedom of speech and the news media in Bangladesh, forcing the newspaper to halt print publication for the first time in its 27-year history since its establishment in 1998.

The attack on the news outlets came after Inqilab Moncho spokesperson, Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July protests last year, was pronounced dead after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area

A group of people gathered in front of the offices of the newspapers and resorted to attack, as per Nagorik. The miscreants also attacked another media outlet, the Daily Star, in the same area.

Mohhamud Yunus had earlier condemned the violence on the media outlets and expressed his support for journalists.

"To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice," he said in a statement.

