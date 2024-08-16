Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus dials PM Modi, assures protection of Hindus in country

New Delhi, Aug 16 Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in what was the first interaction between the two leaders following the resignation of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," PM Modi posted on X after the call on Friday afternoon.

The continuing acts of violence against the minority communities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, comes as a massive challenge for the interim government which was sworn in on August 8 under the leadership of Yunus.

"The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities," mentioned a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Modi has extended his best wishes to the 84-year-old Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer on the same day, expressing that the new regime would restore peace and ensure the protection of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X on August 8.

While Yunus, after taking oath, said that he would "uphold, support and protect the constitution and will perform duties sincerely", there was a massive outbreak of violence in the country after Hasina left Dhaka with goons creating huge unrest and targetting Hindus, their homes and places of worship.

Horrendous acts of violence have been reported against the Hindu community in Bangladesh since August 5.

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM), a grand national alliance of 23 religious organisations in the country, said that Hindu families have faced violence and vandalism at as many as 278 locations across 48 districts of the nation since August 5.

The alliance leaders said that Hindus of Bangladesh are living in fear and are even being threatened to leave the country. They urged Yunus to "act fast" during these times of uncertainty.

"Whenever there is a change in government, Hindus are the first to be attacked. Although there were fewer incidents in the past, they have increased recently. We want to live in this country with security. We were born here, and we have rights in this country," said BJHM President Prabhas Chandra Roy.

On the same day, Yunus visited a historic Hindu temple in Dhaka and assured Hindu community leaders that establishing human rights and freedom of speech remains one of his prime goals.

"Everyone has equal rights in the country. There is no discrimination between us. Please help, be patient and judge us later on what we did and what we didn't. If we fail, then criticise," Yunus was quoted as saying by the local media during his visit to the Dhakeshwari National Temple - one of the most significant places of worship for the Hindu community in the region for over 800 years.

Asif Nazrul and A.F.M. Khalid Hossain, the legal and religious affairs advisors to the interim government, also accompanied Yunus to the temple.

However, as there was no end in sight to violence, PM Modi, during his address to the nation on Independence Day on Thursday, once again expressed deep concern over the current situation in Bangladesh.

"Whatever is happening in our neighbouring nation (Bangladesh) is very concerning for us. I hope that conditions normalise there... All 140 crore Indians are worried about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. India always wishes for its neighbouring nations to walk on the path of peace and progress. We are committed to maintaining peace," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India's support for Bangladesh's stability and development: "In the coming days, we will always wish well for Bangladesh's 'Vikas Yatra' (journey of development) because we are the well-wishers of humankind."

In an exclusive interview with IANS late Thursday, Abul Fayez Muhammad Khalid Hossain, the Advisor for Religious Affairs in the interim government, labelled India as Bangladesh's "best neighbour" which had helped the country "immensely" in gaining independence, and assured that "work has begun" to take strict action against criminals involved in several incidents of violence and vandalism against the minority communities, especially Hindus.

"India is our neighbouring country and we want to maintain peace and tranquility in our country with the goodwill of India," Hossain told IANS in an exclusive interview as the interim government continued to receive a massive flak from all corners for failing to provide security to the Hindus in the country.

"India is our best neighbour which had helped us immensely during our liberation. We want to grow relations between the two countries," he added.

