Bangladesh: Commission of Inquiry finds involvement of ex-PM Hasina in enforced disappearances

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 14 : The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance in Bangladesh has found prima facie involvement of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and some high-ranking officials of security forces and her government, including her defence adviser, Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique in the enforced disappearances, according to Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Office.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance on Saturday submitted its first interim report to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The five-member commission led by retired justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury handed over the report titled "Unfolding The Truth" to the Chief Adviser at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka.

The commission chairman said they had found the prima facie involvement of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and some high-ranking officials of security forces and her government

It also found the involvement of former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre, and sacked Major General Ziaul Ahsan, senior police officers Monirul Islam and Md. Harun-Or-Rashid, with several incidents of enforced disappearance, according to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Office.

The commission said that they already recorded a total of 1,676 complaints of enforced disappearances, while 758 complaints have already been scrutinised. It estimates the number of enforced disappearances in the country would cross 3,500.

The commission recommended disbanding the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

While submitting the report, the commission chairman said they had found a " systematic design" so that the incidence of enforced disappearances remains undetected.

The commission also found that forces exchanged the victims and operations were deliberately segmented, he said.

Individuals carrying out enforced disappearance or extrajudicial killing lacked knowledge about victims, he said, according to the Chief Adviser's Office.

The commission chairman said that they would deliver another interim report in March and would require at least another year to complete the scrutiny of all allegations they had received.

The Chief Adviser thanked the commission for submitting the interim report and promised all possible support in accomplishing the job.

"You are doing a very important job. We are ready to give you all kinds of support that you need," he said.

The Chief Adviser said he would visit some of the Aynaghar, or secret detention centres and "joint interrogation cells detected by the commission to get first-hand knowledge about the sufferings of the victims".

Commission members Justice Farid Ahmed Shibli, human rights activist Nur Khan, BRAC University teacher Nabila Idris, and human rights activist Sajjad Hossain; Interim Government's advisory council members Adilur Rahman Khan and Sharmeen S Murshid; Principal Secretary to Chief Adviser Md Siraj Uddin Mia; and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present at the meeting, among others, Chief Adviser's Office stated.

