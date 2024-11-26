Bangladesh court rejects bail plea of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, sends him to jail

Dhaka, Nov 26 Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and head of Pundarik Dham in Chittagong who as arrested by Bangladesh police on Monday, was sent to jail after a Chittagong court rejected his bail plea on Tuesday.

Das was produced before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of Chittagong's 6th Metropolitan Magistrate around 10:30 am local time amid tight security in connection with a case filed on October 31, reported local media.

Earlier in the day, he was handed over to the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"He faces charges in a case filed in Chittagong. The transfer was confirmed on Tuesday morning by Rezaul Karim Mallik, additional police commissioner of DB," reported Dhaka Tribune.

Das was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:30 pm on Monday as the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus continues to face several allegations of inflicting horrors on Bangladesh's Hindu community.

Several protests broke out in various parts of Bangladesh, including Chittagong, as the news about Das's arrest spread on social media.

In Chittagong, hundreds of Hindus took to the streets and rallied at the Cheragi intersection.

Several videos that later went viral on social media showed Bangladeshi policemen charging at the protestors who were chanting slogans and demanding immediate release of Das.

It is believed that dozens of Hindu protestors were injured during the protest rally.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) also urged the Indian government to take immediate steps, seeking the release of prominent Hindu leader.

"We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps, speak to the government of Bangladesh, and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement," ISKCON said in a statement late Monday night.

"We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees," the statement added.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON, is a Gaudiya Vaishnava Hindu religious organisation with followers across countries and cultures.

The latest incident has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, which form the largest minority community.

Incidents of vandalism, looting, arson, land grabbing, and threats to leave the country have been repeatedly inflicted on Hindus after the interim government under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 8.

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad had earlier sent an 'open letter' to Yunus, expressing "profound sorrow and concern" over a particular group's "unprecedented violence" against the minorities.

Even though Yunus and his religious affairs advisor A.F.M. Khalid Hossain assured that the current establishment believes in communal harmony, the communal violence, which began immediately after former PM Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka, continues to cause widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty among the minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus.

