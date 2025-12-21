"Bangladesh descending into chaos, anarchy where government is not able to stop violence": KP Fabian

New Delhi [India], December 21 : Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday expressed his views on the developments taking place after Inqilab Moncho convenor Osman Hadi was killed in Bangladesh.

In an interview toon the widespread violence erupting in Bangladesh over the death of Osman Hadi, former diplomat KP Fabian said, "The allegation or suspicion that India was officially involved in it has no evidence so far... It is true that Hadi was a very influential leader... It is possible that Hadi was killed because his opponent in that constituency wanted to get rid of him... But the big picture is that Bangladesh is descending into chaos, violence, and anarchy, where the government is not able to stop violence..."

He further added, "But another thing, which we are not able to understand, is that Pakistan and China, perhaps in collusion, are working overtime against India to spoil relations between India and Bangladesh and to transform Bangladesh into the old East Pakistan with Jamaat-e-Islami and other forces..."

Osman Hadi, a young activist and a prominent figure associated with last year's July uprising, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. He suffered a bullet injury to the head and was later airlifted to Singapore for better treatment. Despite medical efforts, he died on December 18.

Following his death, large protests erupted across the capital as supporters demanded justice. Multiple waves of protests were reported on Friday, coinciding with the arrival of Hadi's body in Dhaka. While many gatherings remained peaceful, several turned violent, with attacks reported on media houses and cultural institutions.

The violence drew condemnation from within Bangladesh and abroad. Ahmad stressed that denunciations alone were not enough and urged authorities to fully regain control of the situation. "The state should not tolerate it. People denounced it at home and also from abroad. Denouncement is everywhere, but the government has to actually take the law and order situation under complete grip," he said.

Hadi's funeral prayers were held on Saturday and drew a large crowd. In line with his family's wishes, he was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Bangladesh is now facing renewed questions over security, press freedom and political stability, as the government comes under pressure to prevent further unrest and protect democratic processes in the weeks ahead.

